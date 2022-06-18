Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $238.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.00.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

