Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Receives Buy Rating from Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Danaos has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $107.47.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos (Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.