Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,898. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average of $134.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

