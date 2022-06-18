Deeper Network Price Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $36.50 million and $1.02 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $729.24 or 0.03836696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 65.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00105094 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00095609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013916 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

