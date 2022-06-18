DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 31% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $1,181.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007819 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,691,893 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

