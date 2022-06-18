DEEPSPACE (DPS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,729.00

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $16,729.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $902.28 or 0.04400334 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00319705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00089771 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013021 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

