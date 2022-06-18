Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Reduced by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $322.72 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $307.64 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.