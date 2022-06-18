DeHive (DHV) Market Cap Hits $386,807.36

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $386,807.36 and $36,310.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $0.0962 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00148068 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.66 or 0.01147108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014016 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

