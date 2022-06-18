DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) PT Lowered to $19.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $38.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DMTK. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

DMTK stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.15. DermTech has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $23,470. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DermTech by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

