Dexlab Market Cap Tops $2.53 Million (DXL)

Dexlab (DXL) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dexlab has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $3,831.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dexlab has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.43 or 0.04278592 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00328241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00092525 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012903 BTC.

About Dexlab

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dexlab

