Dfyn Network (DFYN) Market Cap Hits $2.60 Million

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $513,449.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.44 or 0.03843245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005503 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00127672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00099221 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014697 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 120,966,275 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

