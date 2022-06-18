Diamond (DMD) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Diamond (DMD) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $15,848.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00007879 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001695 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006699 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,691,084 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.