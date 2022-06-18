Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

