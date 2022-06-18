Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $144.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.38.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.