DigitalBits Market Cap Reaches $69.84 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $69.84 million and approximately $404,632.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00216158 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001357 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005251 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00398866 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000345 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

