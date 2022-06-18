Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 6.3% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $22,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,530,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,984,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $29.69 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01.

