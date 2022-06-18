Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $52.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38.

