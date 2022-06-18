Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 318,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 219,621 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of DFUS opened at $39.74 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.