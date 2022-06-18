Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GUSH. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GUSH traded down $24.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.87. 2,177,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,775. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.69.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.