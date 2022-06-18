Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $46.16 on Friday. Disco has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.