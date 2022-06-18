Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DSCSY opened at $46.16 on Friday. Disco has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52.
Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)
