Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $38,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.80. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

