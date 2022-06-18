Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3,691.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $150.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.