Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) by 224.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned 4.06% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth about $6,679,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

