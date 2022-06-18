Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 29,654 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 727.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period.

DFAX opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

