Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,174,000 after acquiring an additional 788,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,670 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after acquiring an additional 235,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,476,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,254,000 after acquiring an additional 407,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

