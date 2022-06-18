Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.