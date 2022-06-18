Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,613 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $73.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

