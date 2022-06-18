Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,529 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

GE opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $89.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.