Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,202 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 334,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

