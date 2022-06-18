dKargo (DKA) One Day Volume Tops $5.73 Million

dKargo (DKA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $48.84 million and $5.73 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,443.67 or 1.00043625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00118626 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

