Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$75.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.25.

Several brokerages have commented on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$71.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$53.39 and a 52 week high of C$76.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.19.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Dollarama Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.