Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.34–$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$319.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.96 million. Domo also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. Domo has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,173. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Domo by 38.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Domo by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.