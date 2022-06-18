DragonVein Tops One Day Trading Volume of $66.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. DragonVein has a market cap of $641,796.43 and approximately $66.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,471.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00577811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00264831 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

