DubaiCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022734 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013078 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004824 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000925 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

