DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $495,233.00

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $495,233.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00008266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.71 or 0.06303574 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00142991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00095600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013720 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

