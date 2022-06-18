Dusk Network Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $47.37 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,745,209 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

