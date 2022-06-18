Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $3.98. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 177,774 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLNG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

