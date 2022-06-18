Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $400.50

Shares of Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($4.86) and traded as high as GBX 402.36 ($4.88). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($4.86), with a volume of 296,613 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £513.41 million and a P/E ratio of -17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 400.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 400.50.
Edinburgh Dragon Trust Company Profile (LON:EFM)
Featured Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.