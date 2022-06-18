EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,571,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 4,462,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,142.4 days.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

