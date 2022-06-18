EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,571,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 4,462,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,142.4 days.
Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EDP – Energias de Portugal (ELCPF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.