Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $14.06.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

