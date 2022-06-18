Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $14.06.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 18.36%.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
