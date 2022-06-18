Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $87.79 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.