EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires 14,494 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 1.8% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. City State Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 360,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $27.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04.

