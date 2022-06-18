EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Buys 14,494 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 1.8% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,620,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after buying an additional 3,142,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,168,000 after buying an additional 2,110,337 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5,822.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after buying an additional 756,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,364,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $27.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.