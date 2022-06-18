EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.01 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

