EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short Muni ETF makes up 2.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 1.60% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1,441.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

SMB opened at $16.94 on Friday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

