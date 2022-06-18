EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.0% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $138.64 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

