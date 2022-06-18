EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 371.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $19.38 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11.

