Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.57.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $128.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.97. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,072. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 974.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 30,955 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 17,911 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.