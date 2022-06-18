ELM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.