ELM Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ELM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

